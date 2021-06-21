Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 362,283 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

