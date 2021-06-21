Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Announce $19.63 EPS

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings of $19.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.08 to $22.85. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $10.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $89.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.00 to $97.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $97.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.42 to $110.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,402.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,332.79.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

