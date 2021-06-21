Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Announce $1.81 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.0% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

