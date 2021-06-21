Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

NYSE INFO traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. 73,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.