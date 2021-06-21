Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Million

Equities analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to post $2.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the lowest is $1.92 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%.

HTGM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

