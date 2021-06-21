Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Million

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to post $2.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the lowest is $1.92 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%.

HTGM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.