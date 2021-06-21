Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 682,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $793.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

