Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Post $5.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.09 and the highest is $5.26. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $21.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $21.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $22.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $23.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

AMP stock opened at $236.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $140.79 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

