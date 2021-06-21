YOU COIN (YOU) Price Reaches $0.0077

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $843,993.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.43 or 0.00680528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00080418 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

