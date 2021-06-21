Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Critical Comparison

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yellow and Saia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 1 1 0 2.50 Saia 2 3 7 0 2.42

Yellow presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.63%. Saia has a consensus target price of $218.62, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Yellow’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yellow is more favorable than Saia.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Saia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64% Saia 7.93% 15.73% 9.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yellow and Saia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.11 Saia $1.82 billion 2.93 $138.34 million $5.20 38.94

Saia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Yellow shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Saia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Yellow has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saia has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saia beats Yellow on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. and changed its name to Saia, Inc. in July 2006. Saia, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

