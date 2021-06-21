Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.78 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $44,417.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00327640 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00131401 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00194571 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002052 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,267,931 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

