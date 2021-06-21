Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 46,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,012,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YSG shares. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yatsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.28.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $18,442,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth approximately $21,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

