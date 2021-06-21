Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Yatsen worth $41,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $21,735,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,038,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $8,893,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YSG. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

