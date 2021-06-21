Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $88,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,599,000 after purchasing an additional 550,220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 303,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CX opened at $7.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.
Several analysts have issued reports on CX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
