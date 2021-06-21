Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $88,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,599,000 after purchasing an additional 550,220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 303,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE CX opened at $7.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.