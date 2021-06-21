Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $42,000 in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOP opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $577.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.07.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

