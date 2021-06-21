Xiotri Market Cap Tops $492,475.68 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for about $111.47 or 0.00338227 BTC on exchanges. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $492,475.68 and approximately $112,220.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xiotri has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.51 or 0.00705475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00042464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00081653 BTC.

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

