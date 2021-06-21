Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 25.9% Lower This Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $264.17 or 0.00809431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $89,817.12 and approximately $141.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.86 or 0.00704299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00081188 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

