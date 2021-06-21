Workiva (NYSE:WK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $107.52 on Friday. Workiva has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,520 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Workiva by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Workiva by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Workiva by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

