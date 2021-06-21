Wolff Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 1.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

VDC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.56. 5,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,278. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $145.41 and a 1 year high of $187.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.45.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

