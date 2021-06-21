Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $491,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

MMM stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.28. 71,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.