Wolff Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 202,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,372. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.