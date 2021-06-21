Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,850.00.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

