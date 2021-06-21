WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.01.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.17 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $922.98 million, a PE ratio of -56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

