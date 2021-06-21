Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.76

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 2559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

