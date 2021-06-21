Whitbread’s (WTB) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).
Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,202 ($41.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.64. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a one year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,261.44.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
