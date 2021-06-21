WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK opened at $52.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,964,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.