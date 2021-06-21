Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,467 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 185,727 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 752.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,546 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985,939 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after buying an additional 134,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

