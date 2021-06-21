Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 217 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,399.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 98.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,407.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,010.83 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.