Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,185,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

NYSE:DGX opened at $127.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.