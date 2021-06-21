Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

