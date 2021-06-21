Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $3.50 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

