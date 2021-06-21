Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,530 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

NYSE HYI opened at $15.34 on Monday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

