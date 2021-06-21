West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 736,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $207,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after buying an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,326,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WST stock opened at $352.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $354.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.