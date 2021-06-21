Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) vs. Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Head to Head Analysis

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Welbilt and Hayward, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Welbilt
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2.33
|Hayward
|0
|2
|7
|0
|2.78
Profitability
This table compares Welbilt and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Welbilt
|1.37%
|13.46%
|1.56%
|Hayward
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Welbilt and Hayward’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Welbilt
|$1.15 billion
|2.94
|-$7.40 million
|$0.16
|149.50
|Hayward
|$875.40 million
|6.25
|$43.30 million
|N/A
|N/A
Hayward has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Welbilt.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
90.9% of Welbilt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Hayward shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Welbilt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Welbilt beats Hayward on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools. Hayward Holdings, Inc. is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
