WealthStone Inc. Has $907,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WealthStone Inc. trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.81. 130,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,495. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $224.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

