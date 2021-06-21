WealthStone Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,566,000 after buying an additional 586,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,730,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,992,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,958,000 after purchasing an additional 163,771 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,015,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,479,000 after purchasing an additional 131,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 272,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

