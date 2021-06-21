WealthStone Inc. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of WealthStone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,104,617 shares of company stock valued at $663,955,073 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of FB traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.09. 363,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,259,617. The stock has a market cap of $941.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

