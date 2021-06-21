WealthStone Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.6% of WealthStone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.92. 161,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,476,550. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

