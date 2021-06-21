Warburg Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €17.90 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SZU. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.82 ($17.44).

Get Südzucker alerts:

ETR:SZU opened at €13.35 ($15.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.80. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.