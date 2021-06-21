Warburg Research Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €150.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €106.41 ($125.19).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €187.60 ($220.71) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a fifty-two week high of €192.70 ($226.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.