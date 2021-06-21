Walthausen & Co. LLC Purchases 35,420 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of NMI worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in NMI by 45.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 290,605 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $5,130,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $4,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. NMI’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

