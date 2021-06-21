Walthausen & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.4% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSBC traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.01. 611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,299. The company has a market cap of $754.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

