Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,660 shares during the quarter. Kelly Services comprises 1.1% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.61% of Kelly Services worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after buying an additional 964,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,823. The stock has a market cap of $967.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KELYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

