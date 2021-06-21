Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,940 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.32% of The Shyft Group worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.03. 4,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,958. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

