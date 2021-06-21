Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 5,080 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Albany International by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,679. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE AIN traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $92.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.