Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:VIZSF opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83.
About Vizsla Silver
