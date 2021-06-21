Vital Farms (VITL) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vital Farms to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vital Farms and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million $8.80 million 77.81 Vital Farms Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.44

Vital Farms’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. Vital Farms is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vital Farms and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 Vital Farms Competitors 350 1193 1213 33 2.33

Vital Farms presently has a consensus price target of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 64.55%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% Vital Farms Competitors 4.62% 11.05% 4.59%

Summary

Vital Farms competitors beat Vital Farms on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

