Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. XXEC Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,099,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $3.52 on Monday, reaching $233.93. The stock had a trading volume of 159,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,550. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.61. The company has a market capitalization of $455.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

