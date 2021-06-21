Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells C$1,400,700.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director T. Sean Harvey sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.01, for a total transaction of C$1,400,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,602,820.01.

T. Sean Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, T. Sean Harvey sold 17,667 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$276,046.88.

VIT opened at C$8.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.19. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$5.55 and a twelve month high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

