Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VET. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.77.

TSE VET opened at C$10.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$368.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

