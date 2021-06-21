Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up to $55.38

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.38, but opened at $57.05. Veritiv shares last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 762 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $934.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.01.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

